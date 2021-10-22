Tennessee woman gives birth to son before passing away from COVID-19

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Last month, life was normal for the Perrys. The blended family of seven was about to become eight as Billy and Amanda Perry were preparing to welcome a baby boy.

Then, on Sept. 15, Amanda was hospitalized with COVID pneumonia as she was 32 weeks pregnant.

“She was having trouble breathing, so I took her to the ER in Dickson,” Billy said.

Doctors performed an emergency C-section and baby Nolan survived, but Amanda’s health continued declining, and she was flown to a trauma center in Virginia.

“Every hospital locally was at capacity. We were trying to find a hospital that had an available bed that could treat her with ECMO,” Billy said.

Billy says Amanda fought through high fevers, mastitis, a tracheotomy, bacteria in her blood, a collapsed lung and a blood transfusion.

On Monday, she passed away.

“It hit me when I was standing outside of her room with the chaplain and Amanda’s mom was in the room with her that her mom was telling her goodbye. I knew it was coming,” Billy said.

Billy says Amanda was hesitant to get vaccinated while pregnant but was planning to get the shot after giving birth.

“Pregnant women out there, be careful. Be careful where you go, what you do. Be smart,” Billy said. “Amanda was scared to get the vaccine because she wasn’t vaccinated and neither am I. I’m going to get it once all the dust settles here. I’m gonna get it done.”

Now their newborn son, Nolan, will grow up learning about his mother from other people’s memories.

“He’ll hear a lot of good things about his momma,” Billy said.

Amanda’s funeral will be held this Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Taylor Funeral Home in Dickson County. The visitation will be Friday and Saturday nights from 6 to 9 p.m.

If you’d like to donate to the Perry Family’s GoFundMe, click here.