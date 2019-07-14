Breaking News
Former Carter County teacher charged with stealing money from Unaka High School program

Tennessee man dies after being infected with flesh-eating bacteria in Destin

Regional

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man died this week after being infected with a flesh-eating bacteria during a trip to the beach.

According to news reports, the man became ill shortly after returning from vacation in Destin Beach, Florida where he was visiting family for the 4th of July.

Cheryl Wiygul, the man’s daughter, says the family discovered that a large sore had developed on her dad’s back once they had returned home, as well as red bumps on his arms and legs. The man died on July 7, just 48 hours after his last swim in Florida.

Wiygul added that while her dad didn’t have any open cuts or wounds, he did have a compromised immune system due to cancer treatments and that may have put him at greater risk.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss