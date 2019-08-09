Tennessee landmarks lighting up this week for ‘Child Support Awareness Month’

NASHVILLE – Notable Tennessee landmarks and structures will be lit green to symbolize Child Support Awareness Month this week and to recognize the positive impact the Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) Child Support Program provides to strengthen families and children.

Across the state Child Support employees:

· Locate parents to obtain child support.

· Establish paternity.

· Enforce child support orders.

· Collect and disburse child support payments to families.

· Modify child support orders.

· Ensure all Tennesseans are served regardless of income.

The Child Support Program supports the department’s nationally recognized Two-Generation Approach by continuing to expand efforts to assist parents with support services that will help them find the employment and job training they need to meet their child support obligations. Barriers such as lack of education, job skills, substance abuse, health problems and transportation hinder the ability to obtain long term employment and develop strong relationships with their children. The Child Support Program has partnered with agencies in creating a referral network to address these needs.

“Child support is an important resource parents need to create a better quality of life for their children and help us all build a thriving Tennessee,” said Commissioner Danielle W. Barnes. “We are committed to employing innovation and modernization efforts that make the child support process easier for parents to navigate through and obtain the support services they need to overcome barriers.”

An online application is available on the TDHS website at the following link.

This past year alone, nearly 7,000 applications were received through the online process.