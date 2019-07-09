Tennessee jail inmate who escaped hospital back in custody

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a Tennessee jail inmate who escaped custody at a hospital has been found.

PREVIOUS STORY: Man added to TBI’s Most Wanted list after escaping custody of Hamilton Co. deputies at hospital

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter on Monday afternoon that 29-year-old Anthony Labron Bell has been arrested.

The HCSO is happy to announce that Anthony Bell has been captured. More details to follow at a press conference at 6:30 pm tonight at the HCSO downtown offices at 600 Market Street. @newschannelnine @wdefnews12 @WRCBtv @TimesFreePress @CDAustinGarrett @Chattanoogancom — Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (@hcsotn) July 8, 2019

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports that Bell escaped Erlanger Hospital on Sunday.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Bell had been brought to the hospital from the Hamilton County Jail on Friday.

Court records show Bell was arrested in May on charges of robbing a pizza restaurant. He also has been charged with aggravated child abuse or neglect, burglary and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Hamilton County inmate records posted online did not have an entry for Bell late Monday. The Associated Press was unable to determine if he has a lawyer.