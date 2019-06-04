Tennessee House Speaker to resign on Aug. 2, wants special session to choose successor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Embattled House Speaker Glen Casada announced Tuesday he plans to resign on August 2 but wants the legislature to call a special session to choose his successor.

Speaker Casada said he would step down last month after a vote of no-confidence two-weeks ago in the wake of numerous allegations.

The most prominent of those scandals revolve around sexist texts sent three years ago by his now former chief of staff Cade Cothren. Casada first denied the allegations and then later admitted to responding to two of them.

However, there have been other allegations centering on his office, such as altering an email to ban an activist from Capitol Hill and even eavesdropping on fellow House members.

According to Casada’s page on the Tennessee General Assembly website, August 2, the day he’s slated to resign, will be his 60th birthday.

Gov. Bill Lee issued this statement about the speaker’s resignation:

Now that the Speaker has announced his intended timeline, we will continue to be in close communication with House leadership and members to determine the best outcome for the House and for Tennessee. – Gov. Lee

At least one lawmaker isn’t satisfied with Casada’s delayed resignation. Rep. Jeremy Faison (R-Cosby) tweeted that the speaker has put himself before the party and state.

Good public servants make decisions with TN first and foremost. @GlenCasada has chosen yet again to put himself before TN, @tnhousegop, and the @TNGOP. TN deserves better than this. For the Speakers on self, and for TN, he should step down immediately. https://t.co/SmyPRrCwC6— Jeremy Faison (@JeremyFaison4TN) June 4, 2019

You can read the full resignation letter below:

