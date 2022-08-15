NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) and Virginia State Police (VSP) are competing in a nationwide competition to determine which state’s highway patrol has the best cruisers.

The winner of America’s Best-Looking Cruiser Calendar Contest is run by the American Association of State Troopers.

The THP tweeted on Wednesday, Aug. 10 that the highway patrol was in 5th place that morning.

Voting ends on August 25 at 5 p.m. To vote, click here and scroll to the bottom of the survey.