NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Tennessee death row inmate died of natural causes early Friday morning after workers found him unresponsive in his cell at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution.

According to a release from the Tennessee Department of Corrections, Steven L. Hugueley was sentenced to death in 2003 for first-degree murder in Hardeman County.

The exact cause of his death is pending determination by the medical examiner.

No further information was released at this time.