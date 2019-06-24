LIVE NOW /
Tenn. gas station clerk says man took $62, threw hot coffee on her, then trapped her in beer cooler

by: Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – A Tennessee man is accused of holding up a Memphis gas station, throwing hot coffee on the clerk and trapping her in a beer cooler.

News outlets report 53-year-old Christopher Brown was arrested Sunday and charged with robbery and kidnapping.

An affidavit says Brown initially bought some items, then balled his hand into a fist and demanded money. It says the clerk opened the register, gave him $62 and then Brown forced her to a back office seeking more money. None was found. Then, the clerk says, Brown threw hot coffee in her face and put her in a beer cooler held shut with a utility dolly.

Police later found Brown on a city bus and arrested him.

It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who could comment.

