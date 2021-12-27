Tennessee teen charged after father dies in fatal crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 17-year-old has been charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication, vehicular assault, and driving without a license after an early morning crash that killed the teen’s father. 

According to police, the crash happened at 6:45 a.m. Saturday. The teen was driving a Toyota Camry inbound in the 1300 block of South Dickerson Pike when the car left the roadway and struck a utility pole. 

His father, 52-year-old Francisco Camaja-Taperia, of Madison, was riding in the back seat and was not wearing a seatbelt. He was fatally injured after impacting the windshield. 

According to officers, the 17-year-old smelled strongly of alcohol and admitted to drinking earlier. Both he and a front seat passenger were wearing seatbelts and were not seriously hurt.  

The teen was booked into the juvenile detention center.  

