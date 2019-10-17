TBI: Newport couple attempted to start fire at own restaurant

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Investigators say charges have been filed against a Newport couple for attempting to start a fire at their own restaurant.

A grand jury has indicted Gary and Geraldine Ridens on charges of attempted arson and reckless endangerment, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The charges come after an investigation into an attempted arson that happened at Brandywine Creek Restaurant on West Highway 25/70 in Newport back in January 2017.

The investigation determined that Gary and Geraldine, the owners of the restaurant, were the ones who attempted to start the fire.

Both were arrested and booked into the Cocke County jail on Thursday with bond set at $100,000.