Suspect killed in shootout with Knoxville Police

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was killed in a shootout just before noon Tuesday as Knoxville Police attempted to serve a search warrant near James White Parkway in South Knoxville. A police spokesman said officers were serving a search warrant at a home in the 2900 block of Sevier Avenue when they encountered a man who was armed with a gun.

“The subject reportedly pointed the gun at officers and an exchange of gunfire followed,” the spokesman said.

The unidentified male suspect was struck at least one time. Officers attempted to render aid but were unsuccessful, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“No officers were injured or struck by gunfire as a result of this incident,” the spokesman said.

As is standard operating procedure for officer-involved shootings, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation.