Suspect gives thumbs up after criminal trespassing arrest in Kentucky

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — A 28-year-old man accused of criminal trespassing and evading arrest may not be giving the thumbs up for long considering he is now facing half a dozen charges.

Kentucky State Police reported dispatchers received a call of a suspicious person walking through backyards in Mayfield around 10 p.m. Sunday.

Philip Vrhovnik (Courtesy: Graves County jail)

A trooper responded to the area of Clark Street and saw Philip Vrhovnik, who then began screaming and cursing at the trooper, according to the KSP.

Vrhovnik then reportedly ran from the trooper and a responding officer and a foot chase ensued, with Vrhovnik running through more yards and across a street. Vrhovnik then stopped at a tree line and was taken into custody after a brief struggle.

He was booked into the Graves County jail and charged with criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.

No additional information was released.