Suspect behind Evi the Bobcat’s escape was trying to play ball with the cat

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WJHL) — The man who police say allegedly broke into a Chattanooga nature center last month tried to play fetch with a bobcat while drunk.

Police went to the home of 21-year-old Cayden Melia, where he admitted to accidentally letting the animal loose.

Melia broke into the cage with a rock and started throwing a ball with the bobcat, but it escaped.

According to the affidavit, he then tried to corral the animal back into the cage but couldn’t.

Melia was issued a citation for criminal trespassing and vandalism.

The bobcat was found later and returned to the nature center.