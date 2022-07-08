(WJHL) – The Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents (TOSS) Board of Directors voted unanimously to provide a public statement refuting the comments about public educators made by the President of Hillsdale College, Larry Arnn.

The following statements were made by Arnn:

“The teachers are trained in the dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges in the country.”

“They are taught that they are going to go and do something to these kids”

“Do they ever talk about anything except what they are going to do to these kids?”

“You will see how education destroys generations of people. It’s devastating. It’s like the plague.”

“Here’s a key thing that we’re going to try to do. We are going to try to demonstrate that you don’t have to be an expert to educate a child because basically anybody can do it.”

According to the release, the TOSS stated the motive for Arnn’s criticism of public schools and their teachers is driven by his desire to expand his charter school into Tennessee.

The TOSS gave its thanks to all public school teachers who strive to make Tennessee a better place to live for all of its residents.

The full release can be read below

Two Northeast Tennessee representatives serve on the TOSS board: John English, Director of Unicoi County Schools, and Michelle Simcox, Johnson County Director of Schools.