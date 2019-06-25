Sunflower Festival returning to East Tennessee

by: Gregory Raucoules

(WATE)- We’re hoping to see more sun in the days ahead and a bumper crop of sunflowers.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency has partnered with legacy parks for the Third Sunflower Festival at the Forks of the River Wildlife Management Area in Knoxville.

Roughly 70 acres of sunflowers have been planted in order to help feed birds and wildlife.

It’s also become a picture-taking hotspot. TWRA only plants the flowers every other year so if you miss out, you’ll have to wait until 2021.

The festival is set for Saturday, July 13 from 9 a.m. to noon at 3140 McClure Lane. A guided tour is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.

