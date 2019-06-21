Suicide remains a leading cause of death in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A newly released report shows that suicide is the leading cause of injury death in Tennessee. More people die by suicide than by car crashes or murder.

The report correlates with a new study from the Centers for Disease Control that shows that suicide is rising across the United States.

According to the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network, most of those who die by suicide in the state are white males between ages 45 and 54.

Firearms are the most common method.

Not only are families traumatized and broken by suicide, says the report, but it also has an economic impact.

“Every suicide death means the loss of the wages and productivity that person would contribute to the workforce had he or she lived

out his/her natural lifespan,” the report states. “A 2015 study estimated the average cost of a single suicide death, in terms of medical treatment and lost productivity, as $1,329,553.”

The average cost of a suicide attempt hospitalization in Tennessee is $35,300.

As of 2017, according to TPSN, suicide is the second-leading cause of death for people aged 10-19.

There is help available because suicide is never the answer. You can text TN to 741-741 and connect with a crisis counselor or you can call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).