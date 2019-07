HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The repair project following a landslide in Hawkins County is still underway.

According to a tweet from Mark Nagi of Tennessee Department of Transportation, the project is projected to be completed on October 15, 2019.

Video: Work continues on the SR 66 landslide repair project in Hawkins County. The due date for project completion is October 15, 2019. pic.twitter.com/acoZaOca0p— Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) June 24, 2019

News Channel 11 first covered this story in February when the “long term closure” of the road began.