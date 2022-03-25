BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth (TCCY) have released profiles of every county in the state that include key indicators on the status, health and safety of children and teens. The data, largely pulled from the Kids Count Data Center, was sampled in 2020 and released this year.

To see how your county stacks up, make sure to follow News Channel 11’s breakdowns as they are published.

SULLIVAN COUNTY

Out of Tennessee’s 95 counties, Sullivan ranked 21st overall in child well-being by TCCY metrics. That number was found by comparing how much each of the 12 key indicators exceeded or undercut the state average.

Within that overall rank, there are four separate domains, as well as secondary statistics that weren’t factored in:

Economic Well-Being – 45th

TCCY reports the median household income of Sullivan County at $48,968 in 2020, placing their rank at 48th. Roughly 1 in 5 children (20.7%) in the county were living in poverty, but compared to the rest of the state Sullivan was in the middle of the pack at 47th. Fair market rent for the county was found to be $933 on average, ranking the county’s rental market as 50th.

Sullivan’s lowest economic indicator was the number of children receiving Families First Grant funding, which was 68% higher than the state average. Just under a third of children under 5 were receiving WIC assistance in 2020, 24% higher than the state average.

Education – 31st

Sullivan County was ranked in the top third in terms of Education, with a 29.5% 3rd-8th grade reading proficiency rate and 93.9% high school graduation rate. Math proficiency was found to be 28%, ranking 48th state-wide.

School-age special education and Tennessee Early Intervention System (TEIS) enrollment both exceeded state averages, showing that 5.4% of children 3 and under were receiving services for disabilities and developmental delays. Sullivan ranked 89th for TEIS participation, but state methodology also mentions that high program stats could indicate either high need or high outreach and should not necessarily be seen as negative.

Health – 4th

Sullivan County ranked 4th overall in the state for key children’s health indicators and outperformed every other Tennessee county in News Channel 11’s coverage area. Child and teen deaths were calculated at 17.6 for every 100,000, placing Sullivan County at 39th. The rate of uninsured children in the county was the second-lowest in the state at 3.9%, and low-weight babies made up 7.4% of births (22nd).

Access to healthcare was an overperforming secondary indicator, with Sullivan placing 4th in the state for dentists per 100,000 residents and 7th in medical doctors per 100,000 residents.

In secondary stats that didn’t factor into the ranking, TCCY said roughly 6% of children born in the county experienced Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (NAS) due to drug exposure in the womb, which is nearly five times (478.5%) higher than the state rate. The rate of mothers reported to have smoked during pregnancy is 70.5% higher than the state average, though both of these statistics are ranked at 45th and 46th, respectively.

The variance of these statistics may stem from a lack of reporting, as several counties within News Channel 11’s coverage area did not provide a NAS case count due to privacy concerns.

Sullivan County placed 20th for lowest childhood obesity, with a rate of 39.4% of public school students measuring as overweight or obese.

Family & Community – 65th

TCCY reports a Suspension Rate ranking of 76th, meaning that youth in Sullivan County were more likely to be suspended in their recent educational career than most other Tennessee counties. 3.2% of students were suspended at least once during the 2019-2020 school year. TCCY data does not specify any difference between county school suspensions and those by city systems within the county.

While ranking 21st overall, Sullivan County is 58th in terms of abuse and neglect. Out of every 1,000 children in the county, TCCY says at least six were part of a case of abuse or neglect with corroborating evidence in 2020. Reported abuse cases without accompanying evidence, a secondary indicator, were around 56% higher than the state average and within the bottom 10 counties (89th).

Juvenile court referrals were approaching an amount two times higher (171.1%) than the state average, with 1,728 entering the system in 2020.

Conclusions

When compared to its most populated neighbor, Sullivan County’s ratings fall short of Washington County’s 5th place overall ranking statewide. With a top-five healthy young population ranked higher than Washington County and top-third education performance, the largest drag on Sullivan County’s ranking is the quality of family and community life.

Some potential improvement areas offered by TCCY were clearly outlined suspension policies and a possible focus on “restorative discipline” practices within schools to address the county’s high rate.

Sullivan County’s child poverty is close to the middle of the pack at 47th, though TCCY recommends improved outreach of programs like SNAP and WIC that may help lessen the blow to the one in five children who are facing the lack of resources.