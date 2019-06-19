South Carolina man celebrates birthday with $1M lottery win

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A Boiling Springs man won $1 million from a scratch-off ticket just in time for his birthday.

Dennis Ressler bought the winning Carolina Millions scratch-off ticket at Breakers Inman convenience store on Asheville Highway, South Carolina Education Lottery officials said in a news release.

They say Ressler is “celebrating his birthday $1 million richer.”

Ressler claimed his prize Tuesday.

“This is life changing…Unbelievable. I’m going to win Powerball next,” Ressler is quoted in the release.

The odds of winning Carolina Millions are 1 in 1.8 million.