RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday announced that Virginians with small businesses that were affected by the July flooding can apply for federal assistance until Nov. 4.

The governor’s office said in a news release that the assistance offer is extended to multiple localities, including Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell and Tazewell counties. Small business owners in Pike County, Kentucky and McDowell and Mingo counties in West Virginia may also apply.

The assistance for small businesses includes physical damage SBA loans as well as Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL).

A Disaster Loan Outreach Center (DLOC) will open in Whitewood, Virginia on Oct. 26 and will permanently close on Nov. 4 at 4 p.m. The center is located at 16128 Dismal River Road and will remain open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. through 6 p.m. and on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. It will be closed on Sunday.

“We are grateful that additional assistance is being provided to help these communities that have suffered the loss of their homes, businesses, and property,” said Youngkin in a news release. “We continue to keep our thoughts with those trying to recover and will continue our support in the days, months, and years to come.”

Youngkin will appear in Bristol on Wednesday, Oct. 26 to discuss economic development in the area.