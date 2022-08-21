UPDATE: Morristown Police are looking for a suspect who they say is the person who may have killed an 18-month-old toddler in South Morristown Saturday.

The Morristown Police believe that Walter Noe Mendez is the person of interest in the hit-and-run charge. Investigators reported that they believe Mendez accelerated his car backward into the home.

“Investigators would like to speak to Walter Noe Mendez Mendez, believed to be in his early twenties, of Morristown concerning the incident,” Morristown Police said in a statement.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts or who sees him is asked by police to not approach him, instead contact the dispatch center immediately at 423-585-2701. Anonymous tips will also be accepted at 423-585-1833.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — An 18-month-old toddler is dead after a suspected driver crashed into a Morristown home on Saturday.

According to Morristown Police Department, a vehicle hit a home on Louise Street in South Morristown and killed an 18-month-old. The toddler was reported to be sleeping during the incident.

Morristown Police added that the driver took off on foot, leaving the vehicle behind.

After searching the vehicle, the officers found alcohol inside of the vehicle. They believe the alcohol may have been a factor in the incident.

“We are continuing to work to identify the driver,” Morristown Police released in a statement.