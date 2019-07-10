Slayer to perform in Asheville in last leg of farewell tour

LAS VEGAS, NV – AUGUST 04: (EDITORS NOTE: Image was processed using digital filters) (L-R) Guitarist Gary Holt, bassist/singer Tom Araya and guitarist Kerry King of Slayer perform at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on August 4, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

ASHEVILLE, NC (WJHL) – Metalheads across western North Carolina and northeast Tennessee will have a chance to say goodbye to one of the greatest metal bands before it retires.

Legendary thrash metal band Slayer will kick off the final leg of its farewell tour with a concert in Asheville this November.

The show will take place Saturday, November 2 at the ExploreAsheville Arena.

The band will be supported by Primus, Ministry and Philip H. Anselmo & the Illegals.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here.

Slayer is also slated to perform at the Exit 111 Festival in Manchester, Tennessee on Friday, October 11, marking the band’s final show in the Volunteer State.

The band will take the stage for the final time on November 30 in Los Angeles.