Sinkhole opens up in NC backyard

CHARLOTTE, NC (CNN) – The sinkhole started about 10 days ago when Sheilah Jones noticed a small hole in her backyard. Over the course of a week, it’s grown to what it is today.

She’s not just concerned with safety for neighborhood kids but also for her checkbook.

She says it could cost upwards of $20,000 to fix.

Jones says she contacted the city and stormwater services department who originally told her they would fix it, and then this week she says they changed their mind.

“You can’t give out info saying yes and then say no. I was told on the 20th they were going to fix everything, the hole, the leak, everything. And now today is the 27th and yesterday the 26th you say you’re not responsible so what changed?” Jones said. “You saw it was too much work to be done, so you’re going to put it on the homeowner. That’s the problem, you don’t say yes and then say no. So right there someone is throwing ball somewhere, but you’re not gonna throw it on my court, that’s not going to happen.”