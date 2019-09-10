Sheriff: Suspects in fatal NC triple slaying that left 5-year-old dead switched stolen cars

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (AP) – Authorities say suspects in the targeted killing of a North Carolina family have dumped a stolen getaway car and are now believed to be traveling in another stolen vehicle.

A Columbus County sheriff’s statement says deputies responded Monday to a report of a Chevrolet Silverado near Whiteville stolen by suspects whose description matches the suspects in Saturday’s attack.

The sheriff’s office said gunmen killed a couple and their 5-year-old son and wounded the boy’s grandmother Saturday morning before fleeing in a victim’s car.

That car was abandoned near where the Silverado was stolen.

