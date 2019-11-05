Sheriff: NC child found dead in SC lake in apparent accident

LAKE WYLIE, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say a 3-year-old girl from North Carolina has been found dead in a South Carolina lake.

The Herald reports York County coroner Sabrina Gast has identified the girl found Saturday as Maryam Atabek, of Raleigh. Her cause of death has yet to be released, though county sheriff’s spokesman Trent Faris says the death appears to be an accident. An autopsy is scheduled, and an investigation is ongoing.

Faris says the girl was reported missing Saturday afternoon by family visiting friends near Clover on Lake Wylie Road. He says the girl apparently wandered off. Her body was found in the lake’s water about two hours later.