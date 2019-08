MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a Cordova mother who has been missing for more than two months.

Missing Person: SCSO needs your help in locating Taquila Hayes,41,who has been missing for more than two months. Call detectives at 901-222-5600 if you know the whereabouts of this missing Cordova mother. pic.twitter.com/6xM7aaLTeg — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) August 13, 2019

Investigators say Hayes works as a nurse at Methodist Hospital, but has not reported to work since May. They say Hayes is married, and was last seen by her husband the first week of June.

Hayes is 5’4,” 180 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to call the SCSO 901-222-5600.