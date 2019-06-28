Sevierville man sentenced to 3 years in prison, ordered to pay $372k after tax evasion

KNOXVILLE, TENN. (WJHL) — A Sevierville man was sentenced Thursday to 36 months in federal prison after committing tax evasion willful failure to file tax returns.

According to a release from the Eastern District of Tennessee’s U.S. Attorney’s Office, Kenneth Francis Lee, 48, will be on probation for three years after his release.

Lee was also ordered to pay $372, 531 to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in restitution.

Lee pled guilty back in January. He admitted that he had disguised income from his businesses to dodge paying tax debts to the IRS.

He also admitted to failing to file personal income tax returns in 2014, 2015 and 2016.