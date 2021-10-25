Sevier County General Sessions Court canceled through Wednesday

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Sevier County government announced Sunday night the cancellation of its general sessions court through Wednesday. The move comes after officials confirmed the death of court clerk Connie Holt.

Holt, who took office in September 2002 as Sevier County’s first General Sessions Court Clerk, was found dead on Sunday, Oct. 24. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into the circumstances surrounding her death.

The county also said via its social media Sunday night at while the Sevier County General Sessions Court is closed, those with issues that need immediate attention should call 865-453-6116.