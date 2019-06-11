Second East Tennessee earthquake in one day measured at 2.2 magnitude

SWEETWATER, Tenn (WJHL) — The second earthquake of Tuesday, June 11 occurred in East Tennessee about three miles south of Sweetwater, Tennessee.

This 2.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded by the United States Geological Survey a few minutes before 9:00 a.m.

The earthquake followed the 1.6 magnitude earthquake that occurred near Vonore around 3:00 a.m.

The depth of the 2.2-magnitude earthquake was reported by the USGS to be 5.3 miles.

No injuries or damage has been reported yet.