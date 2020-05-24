Search to resume Sunday for missing 17-year-old at Breaks Interstate Park

ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WYMT/WJHL) — The search is expected to resume Sunday morning for a missing 17-year-old last seen near a swimming hole at Breaks Interstate Park.

WYMT reporting Saturday night that the search for the boy in the Pool Point area of Breaks Interstate Park has been called off for the night.

Park Superintendent Austin Bradley said Ratliff Hole, Pool Point, and the nearby railroad bridge near Elkhorn City will be closed to the public to make room for the search.

Breaks Interstate Park borders Southwest Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.