SCAM ALERT: Kroger is not giving away free groceries on Facebook

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Kroger is not giving free groceries on Facebook.

A Facebook post that has been circulating promises a year’s worth of free groceries to some “lucky” families is fake, the grocery chain said on social media.

@kroger this has been going around on Facebook. Scam? pic.twitter.com/z76vSKcoA6 — Autumn Shrader ❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️ (@Whoop101) December 21, 2019

“This is a fake Kroger Facebook page,” Kroger replied to a customer on Twitter. “We are aware of this fraudulent page and are working to address this matter. We recommend not engaging with the posting, and we appreciate your patronage.”

The fake Facebook Kroger account said: “To celebrate Christmas this year we are giving a special gift of an entire year of free groceries to four lucky families that share/comment by 5:00 pm Saturday! Best of luck and Happy Holidays!”