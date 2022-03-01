MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The “travel revolution” is paying dividends for rural communities like Johnson County, where taxes are rolling in from Airbnb and other vacation rental hosts and families are finding new life for inherited older homes.

“If anything positive came out of COVID, it sent people to find some down time in rural communities,” Johnson County Mayor Mike Taylor said Tuesday.

Johnson County was among several rural Tennessee counties standing out in a recent Airbnb news release that included approximate 2021 rental host income. Airbnb’s figures show an estimated $1.7 million of host income, ranking fourth among 51 counties in the state that were on the list.

“It’s something that has become a much larger part of our business over the pandemic,” Airbnb Senior Communications Manager Samuel Randall told News Channel 11.

Joe Mangum didn’t originally build “The Bungalow at Grandpa’s Mountain” in Laurel Bloomery, Tenn. to be an Airbnb site, but now he says he could rent it out every day if he wanted to. (Photo courtesy Jon Mangum)

Randall said the company’s business followed more traditional market trends pre-pandemic, with people visiting cities and more traditional vacation markets. But in 2021, nights booked in U.S. rural areas were 110% higher than they had been in 2019.

“I think that gives you a pretty good illustration of how travel has spread outside of just cities,” Randall said. “People are really interested in more rural areas now and I think they appreciate the serenity and the beauty that they offer — and with that demand comes a great opportunity for hosts.”

Jon Mangum is one of those hosts — an accidental one of sorts. He and his wife bought 15 acres in Laurel Bloomery, not far from Gentry Creek Falls, about four years ago. The first structure he built, a 450-square-foot gothic-arched building that sleeps up to four people, was their home for a short while while he built the Mangums’ current house.

After that he figured family and friends would stay in the cozy place, but “we got the idea to try Airbnb to see if we could make a little extra money from it,” Mangum said.

He described the hosting experience for “The Bungalow at Grandpa’s Mountain” as having gone “remarkably well. It has far exceeded my expectations.”

Mangum said the bungalow was rented for much of the period between late spring and Thanksgiving, with some family and friend visits during that time. “We could have had it booked every day if we wanted to,” he said.

Whether it’s Airbnb or another hosting service, the rise of the rural getaway has begun to impact Johnson County, Taylor said. Lodging tax revenues are small but growing at this point, averaging about $9,000 a month. Taylor said Gov. Bill Lee’s office and tourism commissioner Mark Ezell have strongly encouraged small counties to reinvest some of those tax revenues in marketing their communities.

A large network of ATV trails at the Doe Mountain Recreation Area is one of Johnson County’s draws.

“Johnson County has some good things going on with Doe Mountain and our music scene, our arts scene, restaurants,” Taylor said. “Hopefully we’ll get to the point where we can designate a person for tourism. We want to plant that seed and nurture it and see some good things come from it.”

Airbnb’s Randall said he doesn’t think the market in rural areas like Johnson County is nearing saturation.

“We don’t foresee that demand going anywhere. You know it’s really sustained itself, that demand for rural travel has really sustained itself throughout the pandemic and we believe that will continue moving forward.”

Saving the homeplace for fun and profit

Just as important as tax revenue is the extra money some rural families have begun earning from getting into the vacation rental game, Taylor said.

“We’re a very family-oriented community and I have friends and know folks in the county that have their grandparents’ house or an aunt or uncle’s house that’s been left to them,” Taylor said.

In many cases, families can encounter difficulty keeping those properties in good condition, returning them to good condition if they’ve decayed or keeping up with taxes. The rise of rural tourism has converted into a potential monemaker what Taylor called the “cozy little spot up at the end of a dirt road by the creek.”

“It’s opened up a revenue stream for those families and helped them keep those houses looking good and well taken care of,” Taylor said. “It’s going to be beneficial to those families that are going to have some income from it.”

Randall said the typical host in rural Tennessee earned more than $10,500 in 2021.

Airbnb’s Samuel Randall says the rural vacation rental market is growing quickly.

“That’s meaningful income that can be used to pay important bills and we certainly see that with our hosts,” he said.

Rep. Scotty Campbell, a Republican who represents the district and is from Mountain City, said the rise of Airbnb and other rental units helps keep lodging dollars in the county. Johnson County has almost no traditional hotel/motel lodging, but Campbell said “major numbers of folks are coming to the region” to spend time in the outdoors.

“I want to see us keep the taxes as low as we possibly can on things like this and I hope that the local governments will do the same,” Campbell said. “I want this to be as good for the property owner as possible. I’m not so worried about the government.”

Campbell said he likes to see people allowed to use their personal property “however they want to do it.” For a growing number, Mayor Mike Taylor said, that includes landowners adding a few cabins to their property for use as vacation rentals.

“I see it going forward for a long time and I see more people going forward with it,” he said.

While the gig is more of a hobby than a necessity for Mangum, he has no plans to quit.

“My wife and I, we love people,” he said. “I think what makes it work is the same reason that eBay works, because you’re both graded – we’re graded as a host and the guest is graded as a guest.”

That allows people like the Mangums, who are “five-star” hosts, to have their pick among five-star guests.

Mangum said he appreciates Airbnb’s model. He said the company has good governance, makes things fairly simple for hosts and provides excellent insurance as part of its cut of revenue. They’re also sticklers for sanitation, which he said has become more important in the COVID era.

Randall said Airbnb released its report partly to illustrate the opportunity people in rural areas have for hosting.

“As people are I think opening their eyes again to newer places, new places they haven’t been before and really I think appreciating what small and rural areas can bring to the table as far as travel goes.”