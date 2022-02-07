Rural Health Assoc. of TN receives $75k in Amerigroup workforce development funds

DECATURVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Rural Health Association of Tennessee (RHAT) is planning to expand after an infusion of $75,000 from Amerigroup, a press release states.

“Thousands of rural Tennesseans receive care in a less timely fashion than their urban counterparts, lack access to locally available healthcare services and even face long distance travel to reach a hospital or to access medical specialty care,” the release says. “And, as we recently heard from Gov. Lee’s State of the State, huge investments will continue in rural healthcare by attracting qualified, dedicated physicians and staff to support rural Tennessee.”

As part of the push to make care more affordable and accessible, RHAT plans to use the funds granted by Amerigroup to incentivize community health workers, nursing and medical assistants and behavioral health specialists to join the cause. The release states that these incentives will focus on lowering barriers of entry such as certification assistance, testing fees, transportation assistance and could go as far as free scrubs for new hires.