Reward upped to $57,000 for escaped inmate Curtis Watson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tweeted Saturday night the reward for West Tennessee State Penitentiary escaped inmate Curtis Watson has gone up to $57,000.

The tweet says the Tennessee Department of Correction added $4,500 to the total.

NEW: The reward for the capture and conviction of Curtis Watson now stands at $57,000. @TNTDOC1 has added $4,500 to the total. Debra Johnson's distinguished career with TDOC spanned 38 years of service to the people of Tennessee.



Call 1-800-TBI-FIND with information! pic.twitter.com/h22rdwZCf3 — TBI (@TBInvestigation) August 10, 2019

Watson is accused of escaping from a work detail earlier this week.

He’s also accused of killing longtime TDOC employee Debra Johnson.

She was found dead in her residence on the penitentiary property.

He’s considered dangerous.

You’re urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND if you have any information on Watson’s whereabouts.