Reward upped to $57,000 for escaped inmate Curtis Watson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tweeted Saturday night the reward for West Tennessee State Penitentiary escaped inmate Curtis Watson has gone up to $57,000.
The tweet says the Tennessee Department of Correction added $4,500 to the total.
Watson is accused of escaping from a work detail earlier this week.
He’s also accused of killing longtime TDOC employee Debra Johnson.
She was found dead in her residence on the penitentiary property.
He’s considered dangerous.
You’re urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND if you have any information on Watson’s whereabouts.