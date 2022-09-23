KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The #CheckerNeyland is returning to Tennessee’s Football‘s sold-out game against the University of Florida.

Tennessee Football tweeted with a #CheckerNeyland graphic and is asking fans to make sure to find their colors before the game.

#CheckerNeyland will consist of Vol fans wearing orange or white in certain sections to create a live checkerboard in the Neyland Stadium.

Find your tickets and check your section to see if you’re wearing white or orange for the Vols’ game against the Gators on Sept. 24 at 3:20 p.m.

Tennessee has won its first three games of the season and is preparing for the next Saturday game.