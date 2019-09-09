Residents allowed back to Ocracoke on Monday, officials thank community for ‘overwhelming’ support

This image taken from drone video shows the devastion caused by Hurricane Dorian on Ocracoke, North Carolina. (WRAL via NBC)

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Hyde County officials announced Sunday that permanent residents would be allowed back to Ocracoke Island starting Monday and thanked the community for support as they continue their relief efforts.

Permanent residents will need to have a green re-entry pass or a Hatteras priority boarding pass sticker on their vehicle to board the Ocracoke ferry.

Officials say they normally would not allow residents back so soon, but, due to the severe flooding, they want citizens to get back to their homes and mitigate their damage as soon as possible.

Critical infrastructure on the island, including power and safe water systems, are not operational.

Officials say there are no shelters on the island and they have limited resources, so the majority of homes may not be inhabitable.

The ferry schedule for Monday, Sept. 9 will be as follows:

Hatteras to Ocracoke-Silver Lake: 7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 3:30 p.m.

Ocracoke-Silver Lake to Hatteras: 10:30 a.m., 12:30 a.m., 4:30 p.m., and 6:30 p.m.

Only high-clearance vehicles will be allowed on the Hatteras-Silver Lake route. In addition, the Ferry Division’s Pamlico Sound routes will be on the following schedule:

Swan Quarter to Ocracoke: 7 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., and 5 p.m.

Ocracoke to Swan Quarter: 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m.

Cedar Island to Ocracoke: 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Ocracoke to Cedar Island: 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Officials say all fuel deliveries to Ocracoke should use the 9 a.m. Swan Quarter to Ocracoke departure.

In another statement, officials thanked the community for the “overwhelming” support following the hurricane’s destruction.

However, officials also mentioned that they have received more food and supply than they can handle at the moment. They referred the community to call their staff at 833-543-3248 before sending anything to the island as they try to evaluate their current needs.

If you would like to give cash donations to the Outer Banks Community Foundation, the organization has the site open for donors to specifically give to Ocracoke relief efforts.

You can also donate to Lifeline Outreach OBX, an Outreach organization in Outer Banks, as they try to get more resources in Ocracoke.

At the moment, access to Ocracoke is still restricted. Officials advise that private boats attempting to access the island will be turned away.