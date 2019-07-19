Remote Area Medical coming to Elkhorn City in August

ROCKFORD, Tenn. (WJHL) – Remote Area Medical will provide free dental, vision, and medical care in Eastern Kentucky next month.

RAM will hold a mobile health clinic in Elkhorn City on August 10-11, offering free care to underserved and uninsured individuals.

The clinic will be located in the Lick Creek area at East Ridge High School, 19471 Lick Mountain Road, Lick Creek, Kentucky.

Services available at the clinic will include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental x-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams, and general medical exams.

Services are free and no ID is required.

The clinic parking lot is scheduled to open no later than midnight. Tickets will be distributed around 3 a.m. The clinic will open at 6 a.m.

RAM says it is still in need of volunteer dentists, hygienists, dental assistants.

For more information about RAM’s mobile clinics or to volunteer, visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.