President Trump’s Jamestown speech closed to the public

JAMESTOWN, Va. (WRIC) — President Donald J. Trump’s speech at the 400th anniversary of democracy in America at Jamestown will not be open to the public.

The event, organized by American Evolution, is scheduled for July 30 starting at 9 a.m.

Officials told 8News that the event will not be open to the public.

The special commemorative event will be simulcast live at Historic Jamestowne and on the Virginia General Assembly website.

