LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WJHL) – The President and First Lady will travel to Eastern Kentucky on Monday to see the devastation left by recent deadly floods.

According to a release from the White House, President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will meet with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and visit the families affected by the flooding.

The Bidens will also “survey recovery efforts” during the visit.

The release did not specify which localities the president would visit.

The July flooding resulted in several dozen deaths, some of which were children. Parts of Southwest Virginia like Wise and Dickenson Counties were also hit hard by the floods; however, no fatalities were reported in the Commonwealth.

To learn more about how you can donate to aid Kentucky victims, click here.