GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Gatlinburg Police Department are searching for a man in relation to a criminal homicide investigation.

Police are searching for Rosmel Danilo Rubi, 22, who they say should be considered armed and dangerous. Rubi is wanted in relation to the Criminal Homicide investigation of a male who was found dead on Reagan drive in Gatlinburg on Wednesday police say.

Rubi is 6 feet tall and 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The TBI is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to Rubi’s arrest. Rubi has been added to the TBI’s most wanted list.

If any individual has information pertaining to this investigation, call the Gatlinburg Police Department at 865-436-5181 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.