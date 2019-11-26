Police: Driver didn’t defrost windshield before fatal crash in NC

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) – Police in North Carolina say a motorist was driving with a frost-covered windshield when she fatally struck an 80-year-old man and injured his 78-year-old wife.

News outlets report 33-year-old Dana Dollaeye was initially charged with careless and reckless driving.

A High Point police report says Ronald and Miriam Adams were struck as they walked down a residential street on Thursday morning. Police confirmed Ronald Adams died from his injuries at a Winston-Salem hospital on Saturday. Miriam Adams was treated and released.

Dollaeye is accused of failing to defrost her windshield before beginning her drive, eventually crossing over the centerline of a road and hitting the pedestrians from behind.

Police say additional charges are expected now that Ronald Adams has died.