Police: 20-year-old dies in North Carolina dirt bike crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) – Police in North Carolina say they found a 20-year-old man dead next to his dirt bike after an apparent crash.

Winston-Salem police stated in a release obtained by news outlets that Christopher Austin Lackey was found dead in the front yard of a home early Sunday morning.

His Kawasaki bike was found strewn nearby. Investigators say they think Lackey was ejected from the bike after losing control on a curve and hitting a light pole.

News outlets report he wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time.

Winston-Salem Police’s traffic unit is investigating the crash.

