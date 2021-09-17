Police: 19-year-old Morristown man who left work sick never returned home

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Morristown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 19-year-old man who left work sick but never returned home.

According to police, Daniel Thomas Fields works at Pioneer Plastics, but he left early Thursday after saying he felt sick.

The release says his family hasn’t seen him since.

Fields is 6’3″ and weighs 180lb. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He drives a silver 2002 Nissan Xterra.

Anyone with information is urged to call 423-585-2701.

