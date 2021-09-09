Plans announced for Staff Sgt. Knauss procession through Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The body of Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss will arrive at the McGhee Tyson Airport at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. A convoy will be escorting him to Mynatt Funeral Home in Halls.

The route will go from Alcoa Highway to Interstate 275 East to I-75 North to Emory Road. Officials are requesting those on the road to pull over to the right to allow the escort to come through. For those who want to show their support, the American Legion suggests parking at Sevier Heights Baptist or Green Acres Flea Market on Alcoa Highway.]

On Saturday, there will be a procession prior to the public memorial service at Gibbs High School. The public can line the road from Mynatt to Gibbs High School to show their support. The procession will consist of only family members.