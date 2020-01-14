PINEVILLE, Ky (WATE) – Bell Central School in Pineville, Kentucky will dismiss early Tuesday for the funeral for three students killed in a mobile home fire last week.
Sierra, Cynthia, and Shawn Posey were killed in a mobile home fire on Hurst Hollow Road along with their grandmother.
PREVIOUS: Police identify 3 children, grandmother killed in Bell County, Ky. mobile home fire
The school will dismiss at 2 p.m. Tuesday ahead of the funeral.
PREVIOUS: ‘That was my whole world’: Woman mourns loss of children, mother in house fire
Brooks Durham Funeral Home says the family will receive friends after 4 p.m. at the Bell Central School Center. The funeral will follow at 7 p.m.
- Knox County Mayor Glenn ‘Kane’ Jacobs to be guest speaker at Greeneville Parks & Rec Hall of Fame induction
- Pal’s Photo in a Flash winner January 13th
- Pineville, Kentucky school to dismiss early for funeral of three students
- Mom finds out about daughter’s back seat prank after being pulled over in ‘high risk’ stop
- Educator of the Week: Lorri Carter