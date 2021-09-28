Pilot sells 40 gas stations in Tennessee, Kentucky for $220 million

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In an all-cash transaction, the Pilot Corporation has agreed to sell 40 convenience stores in Tennessee and Kentucky to Casey’s General Stores, Inc. for $220 million.

Of the 40 locations acquired by Casey’s General Stores, 38 are in East Tennessee with one in Nashville and another in Middlesboro, Kentucky.

“These stores have a track record of strong performance, and are high quality assets that will be a great fit for Casey’s fresh food program, especially our handmade pizza,” said Darren Rebelez, President and Chief Executive Officer at Casey’s. “We look forward to carrying forward these Haslam family legacy stores and welcoming their team into the Casey’s family.”

Pilot will maintain ownership of the Pilot Flying J Travel Center Network and One9 Fuel Networks, meaning they will continue to operate more than 750 truck stops like the Pilot Travel Center on Lovell Road and Flying J Travel Center on Watt Road.

“Casey’s is a great convenience store chain that shares similar values as Pilot and we couldn’t be more excited for what they will bring to the community,” said Pilot Company Chairman Jimmy Haslam. “We are very thankful for the tremendous service our team members have provided and know they will be in great hands with Casey’s. Pilot and the Haslam family will always be committed to the Knoxville community, our philanthropic efforts and being a top employer in the region. The company will continue our intense focus on growing our core travel center network and energy businesses with significant investments in our people and our stores to provide the best team member and guest experience at our more than 800 locations across North America.”

Pilot convenience store employees will join the Casey’s team. Knoxville remains the home of the Pilot Company Sales and Support headquarters, which employs more than 1,400 people.