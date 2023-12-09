GATLINBURG, Tenn (WATE) — After 14 years in the making, the Ole Smoky Distillery “The Holler” in Gatlinburg launched its new “Popcorn Sutton Distillery” brand. Named after the late Appalachian moonshiner, the distillery created two liquors to honor his legacy.

Popcorn Sutton was known as an outlaw, moonshiner, and an Appalachian at heart. Making him the perfect candidate for Ole Smoky Distillery to name a brand after. Pam Sutton, Popcorn’s widow, said he would be proud.

“I am very happy this is what Popcorn wanted before he died,” said Sutton.

Ole Smoky made a Master Blend Bourbon Whiskey and brought Popcorn’s original “Likker” recipe to market.

“I know Popcorn would be very proud of me for what I’ve done by going in with Joe Baker and Ole Smoky because that’s what he wanted and everybody loved his Likker,” said Sutton.

“To be able to celebrate his legacy and put a product out onto the market with Pam’s endorsement is really special for our family for our brand, for the whole community,” said Joe Baker, founder of the Ole Smoky Distillery.

The launch was a hit in the Gatlinburg community. People lined up to get a chance to meet Pam who signed bottles and posters. She was also happy to speak with each person who came to buy the new liquor.

“She told me today that the Likker tasted as close to Popcorn’s as if he made it himself and so with her stamp of approval, I feel like we’re off to a right start,” said Baker.

For Sutton, the new brand is more sentimental.

“I don’t drink like I used to, I mean I just sip on it every now and then, but when I take a sip of it I remember him with every sip,” she said.

The liquor is limited, but they plan on making more. In the meantime, it will be available in-store.