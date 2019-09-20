Ocean Breeze introduces new family raft ride for 2020, ‘Operation Splashdown’

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Ocean Breeze Waterpark will open next summer with a brand new family raft ride named “Operation Splashdown.”

Ocean Breeze says the ride will be seven stories high and 600 feet long. They began construction of it at the end of the summer season in 2019.

Star-spangled rafts will launch from the 70 foot high platform and travel through tunnels, twists and turns, drops and high bank walls before it “splashes down.”

Operation Splashdown will be located behind their Runaway Bay Wave Pool.

The park says the new ride is a Mammoth, mega-tube serpentine raft ride, developed by ProSlide Technology.