North Carolina’s freshwater fish record falls after 36 years

LOCH LOMOND, SCOTLAND – NOVEMBER 30: A man casts off his fishing rod from Inversnaid Pier on November 30, 2012 in Loch Lomond, Scotland. Weather warnings have been issued as temperatures start to fall below freezing across many parts of the UK. The cold snap follows recent, severe flooding, which has affected areas of Western and Northen England. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

WAGRAM, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s decades-old freshwater fish record has fallen.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission says angler Alphonso Jackson caught a 2-pound, 1-ounce redbreast sunfish June 10 while fishing the Lumber River in Wagram.

It broke the record set 36 years ago by 5 ounces.

The 43-year-old Maxton resident used a cricket as bait. He says he was fishing with his three children in a pond that day but decided to move when they weren’t having any luck. He then caught the massive sunfish.

The commission this week said Jackson had the fish weighed on certified scales at a grocery store in Maxton.