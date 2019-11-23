North Carolina sex offender faces charges of child pornography

Boone, N.C. (WJHL) – Authorities in Boone, North Carolina, announced Friday that a man has been arrested for possession and distribution of child pornography.

Joshua Wayne Clemons, 39, was arrested on nine counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The arrest was made as a result of an investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies.

These agencies included the Boone Police Department, Watauga County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina Bureau of Investigation.

Clemons’ court date was set for January 3, 2020, and his conditions of release were set as a secured bond amount of $55,000.

According to Sex Offender Registry Information, Clemons was convicted of indecent liberties with a minor in December 1999.

The victim was 12-years-old at the time of the offense.

Court records also show that Clemons was convicted of sexual battery and assault on a female, in Forsyth County, North Carolina, in October 2016.

The victim in that case was also a minor.

The investigation into Clemons’ illegal activities is ongoing and anybody with information about Clemons and the sexual exploitation of minors is urged to contact the Boone Police Department at 828-268-6922.